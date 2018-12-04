EDITORIAL: Marshall entering a new era

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There is an energy in the Huntington region that is exciting and new, an energy that pulses through the city sidewalks, with the words of renewal and revitalization on the mind of everyone. This same energy exists inside of the Marshall campus.

In the past year, the university has had a host of exciting and groundbreaking announcements that are sure to shape the direction of Marshall and the culture of the surrounding community.

In March, the men’s basketball team, after 31 years, earned their spot in the NCAA championship tournament, a program-defining moment in Herd history.

“I’m happy,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I’m happy for these kids, I’m happy for the school. It’s been a long time coming.”

The Marshall community also welcomed a new provost this, Dr. Jaime Taylor, who hit the ground running to bring innovative and robust curriculum to Marshall. “Everything at Marshall seems to be happening,” Taylor told The Parthenon in a June interview. “It seems like the right people are in the right place…things are moving forward.”

In one of the largest donations in Marshall history, Intuit CEO Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, gifted $25 million to the university’s Lewis College of Business, a gift that President Jerry Gilbert called transformational.

“In addition to redesigning our programs through experiential learning and close industry-academic partnerships, we will build new facilities with spaces to nurture collaboration, creativity and entrepreneurship,” said Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business.

Marshall also is working on several other large, transformative projectsincluding plans for aerospace programs and the continuing development of the pharmacy school along Hal Greer Boulevard. Herd athletic fans can also expect a home baseball field in the near future, located at the Flint Group Pigments Plant property, purchased by Marshall for $1.2 million.

All of these things combined with the announcement of the appointment of three new members on the Board of Governors, display a clear message that Marshall is entering into a new era thanks to active and visionary leadership on campus and beyond.

In the context of the My Huntington movement, which aims to engage the residents, businesses, students and others to positively change the narrative of our region, Marshall is doing its part to make this community one to be proud of.

As the 2018 year comes to an end, Marshall University students, faculty, staff and alumni should be proud of the transformative season this school has seen.