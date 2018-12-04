The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS

Provost Taylor: reflection on his first semester

Gretchen Kalar, Reporter|December 4, 2018

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Provost Jaime Taylor is nearing an end to his first semester at Marshall University and reflects on the culture and hospitality of the community.

“My first semester has been amazing,” Taylor said. “I can’t believe how fortunate I am to be at Marshall University and be a part of so many great things that are happening.”

Taylor joined Marshall this summer from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

“I’ve been an interim provost at my last university for two years,” Taylor said. “It was challenging. I did not really have the chance to get things moving. When I came here, it seemed like things were ready to happen. The timing was perfect.”

While at Austin Peay, Taylor started an Autism Center that was modeled after Marshall’s program.

“Marshall University is full of hidden gems,” Taylor said. “An example is the Autism Training Center. This is the world’s number one Autism Center. I started an Autism Center in Austin Peay, and I modeled it after a school that modeled theirs after Marshall. Autism centers at universities are becoming more common nationally, but they are all modeled after Marshall’s center, which began over 30 years ago. My goal is to make sure other hidden gems at Marshall do not remain hidden. There is a lot of stuff like that I have found since I have been at Marshall.”

Taylor said he heard about the community sense that Marshall students and alumni give to the school.

“Prior to starting at Marshall University I heard numerous times that the alumni, faculty, students and community were all very passionate about Marshall University,” Taylor said. “It is absolutely true. Everyone wants to go above and beyond to make Marshall a better place.”

Taylor said the challenges he faced this semester were easier to handle thanks to the community.

“Because of the support we have here, they haven’t been nearly as big of challenges as I thought they would be,” Taylor said. “People want to solve the problems.”

Taylor said he appreciative of the environment under President Jerry Gilbert.

“President Gilbert has created an open, positive culture at Marshall University where good ideas rise to the top,” Taylor said. “It is exactly the type of culture I love to work in. I believe a happy work environment makes for happy and productive workers. ”

Gretchen Kalar can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Ronald McDonald House invites community members inside
Ronald McDonald House invites community members inside
Student Government Association discusses past semester, upcoming semester plans

Marshall University’s Student Government Association joined together for its final meeting of the fall semester Tuesday, Dec. 4 to discuss election ...

Females Facing the Opioid Epidemic

Societal gender roles may be preventing females with long-term addiction disorders from receiving treatment for their addiction. As West Virginia’s...

New program for visiting high school students expands degree options for incoming first years

Marshall University’s Green and White Day experienced a change to better give potential students the opportunity to see all academic opportunities o...

Earthquake hits hearts in Huntington

Charleston, West Virginia native, Brian Johnson and his wife, Norma, moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 2006 to take care of Norma’s elderly grandmother...