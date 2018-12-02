New program for visiting high school students expands degree options for incoming first years

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s Green and White Day experienced a change to better give potential students the opportunity to see all academic opportunities offered at Marshall.

“For many high school students, the most obvious career opportunities that a college degree opens up are nursing, law, teaching or medicine,” Provost Jaime Taylor said. “There are over 100 degree programs at Marshall University. The Academic Showcase allows visiting students and their parents to explore all the academic programs at Marshall.”

Previously, potential Marshall students would visit colleges at Marshall based on major choice and primarily focus on that major and all the offerings within it for an afternoon. Now students can see all the majors and programs that that Marshall offers.

“I think most students choose a university once they understand what is unique about its academic programs,” Taylor said. “Our new approach to the Academic Showcase at Green and White Day allows prospective student and their parents to get a close-up look at every one of the academic programs that Marshall University offers.”

Students engaged with the faculty in the Rec Center to discuss their opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity for potential students to see all Marshall has to offer,” Marilyn Fox, program manager for the College of Health Professions, said.

Academic programs and clubs were invited to attend Green and White day.

Jarod Lewis, computer science major, said it is a great opportunity to see more from Marshall.

“Many students are able to see all more opportunities that Marshall offers,” Lewis said. “We talked to students today who would have never been introduced to computer science if it was still set up the previous way. You can see and learn more in this design.”

Andrew Dolin, a high school student from Ripley, said he was able to expand his choice of major from Green and White day.

“I’m looking at a safety technology degree,” Dolin said. “I liked this more because I got to visit different booths.”

Susan Braley, accompanying Dolin, said she also enjoyed the set up of the room.

“He is not 100 percent set on safety technology,” Braley said. “This was nice because we learned with environmental majors, he can work for the Forestry Department, the EPA and the DNR. We stopped at several booths and I enjoyed seeing all the choices he could make.”

Gretchen Kalar can be contacted at [email protected]