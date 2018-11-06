Hurricane relief drive to help affected students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hurricane Florence, the category 4 hurricane that smashed the Carolinas in mid-September, had more of an impact on Marshall University than some may realize.

Multiple organizations on Marshall’s campus, including Campus Activities Board, have worked together to organize a Hurricane Florence relief drive.

Students, staff and the general public may drop off supplies such as toothbrushes, bandages, hand towels and other hygiene or cleaning products to any of the residence halls until Nov. 15.

Community Engagement Chair for CAB, Emilie Christenberry, said she decided to step up and help organize the drive because the hurricane reminded her of the 2016 flood in her hometown of Elkview, West Virginia.

“This hurricane relief drive is important to me because even though Marshall is my home away from home, I know what it means to deal with the devastating effects of flooding,” Christenberry said. “Many of my friends and my school were affected by the major 2016 West Virginia flooding, and I don’t want anyone to ever feel alone during a time like that. As a community, my town came together to get people what they needed and to make sure we were there for each other. I want to continue to help people who have to deal with these tragedies and hope other people continue to do so as well.”

There are two buckets set up in each residence hall lobby, one for cleaning supplies and one for hygiene products.

After collection of the buckets Nov. 15, the organizations involved will be taking a service trip to Wilmington, North Carolina, to deliver the buckets and work in different areas that assistance is needed for recovery.

