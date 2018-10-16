EDITORIAL: America’s own Bully-in-Chief

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ever since we were young children, we were told to stand up to bullies. We were also told that bullies never really win in the end. Well, the current occupant of the White House is proving those idealistic words wrong.

Tuesday, the president reacted on Twitter to the dismissal of Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against him, referring to her as “Horseface.”

“‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’” @FoxNews,” tweeted the president. “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

For a president to call a woman names based on her appearance, for the whole world to see, is not only morally disturbing, but a blatant abuse of power. But this type of bullying is all too common in the Trump playbook.

“It’s only the latest un-presidential slur in Trump’s long history of insulting the appearance of women who challenge him,” writes Rex Santus of VICE. “He, for example, responded to allegations of sexual assault from Jessica Leeds by saying she wouldn’t be his ‘first choice,’ sexually. He said of Carly Fiorina, his opponent in the 2016 Republican primary, ‘Look at that face, would anyone vote for that?’ Trump also allegedly called former ‘Miss Universe’ contestant Alicia Machado, who is Latina, ‘Miss Piggy’ and ‘Miss Housekeeping.’”

Ironically, one of the First Lady’s most important platforms is an anti-cyberbullying campaign. The White House site for her Be Best campaign says this:

“When children learn positive online behaviors early-on, social media can be used in productive ways and can effect positive change. Mrs. Trump believes that children should be both seen and heard…when they are using their voices—whether verbally or online—they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion.”

Apparently her husband never got that memo.

The discourse only got uglier online, however, with Daniels tweeting back, “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, called the president a “disgusting misogynist” and an “embarassment to the United States.” He later went on to ask the question: “How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?”

It was a sad morning all around, and something nobody has ever seen: a president publically ridiculing a porn star’s appearance, and the porn star in return calling his genitals small.

But this is the Trump era of politics. It is mean, combative, inappropriate and shameful. Nothing is surprising anymore. People on both sides of the aisle should be incredibly concerned with this president’s gross misconduct. This is beyond partisan politics this is an issue of morality and common decency.