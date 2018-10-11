Escalation workshop to raise awareness about domestic violence

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students and faculty attended the Escalation Workshop event in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Oct. 9 in Smith Hall. The mission of the event was to raise awareness about domestic violence and provide support to those in need.

Members of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and Marshall University’s Women’s Center organized the workshop. CONTACT Rape Crisis Center, Marshall Violence Prevention and Response Center and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter were also sponsors of the event.

“It’s really important to talk to each other,” Sarah Blevins, director of development at Branches, said. “This is a great way to support each other and hear each other out and share thoughts and ideas.”

The night began with a film titled “Escalation” and followed with a reflection activity led by trained student facilitators and a discussion panel. The film’s purpose was to educate the audience about the warning signs of relationship abuse and domestic violence.

“One thing that is so troubling about domestic violence is that it escalates,” Blevins said.

One in four women and one in seven men have experienced domestic violence, and raising awareness and educating people about the signs of abuse is the mission of the Escalation Workshop, founded by the Onelove Foundation. This foundation was created in memory of Yeardley Love, a young woman from Baltimore, Maryland, who was beaten to death by her boyfriend at the age 22.

“This is an age when you are more than likely away from home, out of your social circle, meeting people you don’t know, and domestic violence can occur with a stranger or someone you’ve known your whole life,” Liz Deal, assistant director of CONTACT, said. “It is so important that these conversations are taking place in the community.”

A safe space was provided at the event for students to speak openly about their experiences with domestic violence. Stories were shared and questions were answered as the panel of sponsors sparked conversation with audience members.

“Really let’s talk about this, and let’s talk about what really goes on,” Deal said. “It’s time for this discussion.”

Rachel Riddle can be contacted at [email protected]