Student government apprentices sworn in for fall semester

SGA welcomes 19 new senate apprentices for the fall semester during its weekly meeting.

Nineteen senate apprentices were sworn in and assigned to their respective senators during the Student Government Association meeting Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The room was so full that senate members had to work to find chairs from other rooms in order to seat all in attendance. The meeting was open to students to voice their concerns. Marshall University Student Body Vice President Hannah Petracca served as the presiding officer over the hour long meeting.

Darby McCloud, senate apprenticeship director, has worked this semester to interview first-year students in order to find the most dedicated candidates.

“The apprenticeship program doesn’t only help students learn about student government,” McCloud said. “It helps them learn about Marshall and the campus, without pressure.”

Senate apprentices work with student senators to learn about the legislative process. They are sent lessons about committees, how senate meetings are ran, Robert’s Rules of Order and how documents such as resolutions and funding bills are created and processed. Through visual lessons, hands-on experiences and advice from mentors, the apprentices are encouraged to help advance the legislative process and encouraged to use the experience as a springboard to continue to be involved in SGA.

“My main goal is to be as involved on campus as I can be, and SGA seems like a great outlet for me to do that,” Rajon Staunton, a first year creative writing major, said. “I’ve always been really big on inclusivity and progress, and I think I can pursue those ideals through being a senator. I want to be involved where I can make a difference.”

President Pro-Tempore Noelle Soares officially invited apprentices to begin taking their seats at the round table next week so they can be actively involved in the process.

Jaiden Pugh, a first year political science major and new senate apprentice, said she is eager for the semester to come.

“I’m so excited to be involved on campus and truly begin to make a difference,” Pugh said. “I plan on learning a lot from my mentor and using those skills to make my campus a better place.”

Student apprentices will take part in many SGA sponsored community involvement projects, as well as serve as volunteers for the Fountain Ceremony and homecoming.

“I went through the Apprenticeship program last year, and it was incredibly valuable to me,” McCloud said. “I was able to learn so much about this campus and the community, and I gained so much more pride as a Marshall student. I hope this experience is that valuable to them as well.”

Hannah Graham can be contacted at [email protected]