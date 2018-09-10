Society of Black Scholars inducted 12 new members

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s Society of Black Scholars welcomed 12 new members during an induction ceremony Sunday in the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex Atrium.

After a series of evaluations, the organization’s selection committee accepted 12 applicants to receive recognition into the group.

“Your future achievements will set a high bar that will carry us into the future,” Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for the Office of Intercultural Affairs, said.

Marshall’s President Jerome Gilbert accompanied Cooley in welcoming new students into the program.

“Marshall is a very accepting university who wants to accept everyone,” Gilbert said. “It’s important for us to have resources that support everyone on campus.”

The organization, which began in 2003, is a highly selective honors program that provides African and African American students with academic resources.

“It’s always an honor to see so many bright minds achieve recognition into this program,” Shaunte Polk, program director of the Center of African American Studies, said. “These are black men and women who arrived on campus to strive for excellence.”

While students have only just received their induction into the group, Gilbert said he is excited to see the influence of the organization throughout campus.

“Marshall seeks to support individuals, no matter who they are, while guiding them to be the best person they can be,” Gilbert said.

Following the induction of its newest members, Polk said she is excited to see what will be achieved during this year.

“This group shows that no matter what color you are, you can be just as bright or smart as anyone else on campus,” Polk said. “That has an incredible impact on students.”

Although there may be challenges in the future, Cierra Young, a freshman inducted into the society, said she is anticipating seeing how the program will help her in the future.

“I’m excited to surrounded by people who have the same drive as me,” Young said. “I think [the organization] will help push me towards my goals.”

Joelle Gates can be contacted at [email protected].