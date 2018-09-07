Alumni association works to connect with alumni

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marshall University Alumni Association was created to get current students and alumni to stay connected with the university. The associate director of alumni events and programs, Larry Crum, works to connect the alumni with the university.

Crum has been associate director of alumni events and programs position for four years, and in that time, he said he has helped the alumni association expand throughout the U.S. By utilizing websites and sending newsletters to chapters around the country, the MU Alumni Association offers services, benefits and options to help alumni as well as to keep them informed about what is happening with Marshall.

The association helps to organize various events such as homecoming, countdown to commencement, Herd Holiday, MU Day at the Capitol and the Alumni Awards Banquet.

“We work with our chapters with game watching events, tailgates,” Crum said. “We do a lot of that right now because of football season picking up. Then, for us, we work, doing a lot of focus on homecoming. Our biggest events are homecoming, events around the holidays and helping manage the day at the capitol.”

He said the Alumni Association works with the president’s office, Marshall Communications and other programs, such as student affairs to help promote involvement with events for recent graduates to show what it is like to be an active member of the alumni association. Anyone that graduates from Marshall University is a member.

“Active membership is defined as someone who has given to the university in the past year, no matter the amount, just any contribution to the university,” Crum said. “We work with the university in promoting the benefits of being an active member of the alumni association.”

The association is making contact with student affairs to contribute additional programs to get current students more active with the association. They hope to create and expand to new and exciting programs, Crum said.

