The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under COLUMN, OPINION

LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

Franklin Norton, Managing EditorAugust 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Franklin Norton

Franklin Norton

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The other day I had the opportunity to sit down and have coffee with a couple married nearly 40 years.

I was interested in their story for the fact that it was a story of two strangers who met face-to-face, who initiated conversation while standing in line or sitting next to each other in class.

Go to any classroom on campus today, about 10 minutes before class starts, and you will find students buried deep in their phones, isolated as they wait for the professor to arrive. I asked this couple if they felt their story still would have happened in today’s circumstances, to which I received a distrubing answer: “I don’t think so. I don’t think people make those connections anymore.”

In a world of Tinder, Snapchat, texting and The Bachelor, a show I admittedly love to watch, it is clear that the culture of romance and love has changed rapidly over the past several decades, a change I don’t think our human condition knows how to handle.

Aziz Ansari writes in his book, Modern Romance, “our romantic options are unprecedented and our tools to sort and communicate with them are staggering. And that raises the question: Why are so many people frustrated?”

Is it possible that we are losing the ability to connect with people in real time? Our text messages and social media profiles are so carefully crafted that we are losing that charming, authentic, raw and even awkward human interaction that is the beginning of so many love stories.

We project our ideal selves and search desperately for our ideal companion and get frustrated when we realize the person is a person. There is a problem with a culture that dates the same way they buy shoes. People are not products. There are no warrantees and refunds.

I’m no dating expert or love guru, not by a long shot, but I do know that I see a culture confused and confounded, anxious and lonely. We could learn a thing or two from older couples.

Franklin Norton can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under COLUMN

LET ME BE FRANK: On Summer Blues
LET ME BE FRANK: On Summer Blues
LET ME BE FRANK: On ‘My Huntington’
LET ME BE FRANK: On ‘My Huntington’
Let Me Be Frank: On Fear
Let Me Be Frank: On Fear
DEANS’ WELCOME: Avi Mukherjee of the College of Business
DEANS’ WELCOME: Avi Mukherjee of the College of Business
DEAN’S WELCOME: Wendell Dobbs of the College of Arts and Media
DEAN’S WELCOME: Wendell Dobbs of the College of Arts and Media

Other stories filed under OPINION

EDITORIAL: Preparing for the Fall semester
EDITORIAL: Preparing for the Fall semester
LET ME BE FRANK: On Summer Blues
LET ME BE FRANK: On Summer Blues
EDITORIAL: ‘Recovery Boys’ reveals hope in recovery

In 2017, Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s documentary “Heroin(e)” showed an honest, frightening and hopeful depiction of Huntington’s fight for reco...

LET ME BE FRANK: On ‘My Huntington’
LET ME BE FRANK: On ‘My Huntington’
Let Me Be Frank: On Fear
Let Me Be Frank: On Fear
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On Summer Blues

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On ‘My Huntington’

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    Let Me Be Frank: On Fear

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    DEANS’ WELCOME: Avi Mukherjee of the College of Business

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    DEAN’S WELCOME: Wendell Dobbs of the College of Arts and Media

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    DEAN’S WELCOME: Chuck Somerville of the College of Science

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    DEANS’ WELCOME: Sherri Stepp of University College

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    DEANS’ WELCOME: Robert Bookwalter of the College of Liberal Arts

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    DEANS’ WELCOME: Teresa Eagle of the College of Education and Professional Development

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

    COLUMN

    DEANS’ WELCOME: Michael Prewitt of the College of Health Professions