The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS

MUPD arrest results in 60 month sentencing

Sarah Ingram, ReporterApril 26, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marshall University Police Department assisted in cleaning up the streets of Huntington after a regular traffic stop for running a red light turned into arresting a man for possession and intent to distribute a controlled substance. The arrest back in August has resulted in the suspect being sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Chief Jim Terry stated this successful arrest happened during any other regular day for Marshall Police.

“We do this stuff every day,” Terry said. “It’s not a new phenomenon that we did something good. I’ve been here for 30 years, and this is just what we do.”

In August 2017, an MUPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop after witnessing a driver not stopping for a red light on 5th Avenue. The 43-year-old driver and passenger in the car were pulled over and questioned. The two were asked if they had any weapons and if officers were allowed to search the vehicle.

Upon inspection, officers found a digital scale and 11.5 grams of a “brown, powdery substance” that was later discovered to be heroin. The men were arrested for possession and intent to distribute a controlled substance, as well as driving without a license or insurance and failing to adhere to a traffic signal.

After over eight months, the suspect has now pled guilty and been sentenced to five years in prison for possession and intent to distribute heroin.

MUPD works with other organizations when necessary to help keep the community safe. With each case involving controlled substances, the department will ask other agencies if they want to work on the case because the agencies expand further than MUPD does.

“A lot of cases we get, we will work with the Federal Task Force or the Huntington Drug Unit,” Terry said. “They spread out from (Marshall University) where we are central to here, usually, so we work with other agencies that have further reach than we do.”

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

We Are.. Reclaiming the City: A Q&A with President Jerome Gilbert

The Marshall University Police Department (MUPD) is anticipating 10 new officers by Fall 2019, building the force up to 32 officers. Marshall Universi...

First lavendar graduation honors LGBTQ+ gradautes

Marshall University celebrated the first ever Lavender Graduation on April 25, which commemorated students in the graduating class who were members of...

Native American Student Organization plans visiting Native American Writer series

Marshall University’s Native American Student Organization is planning a Visiting Writer series for Native American writers to come to campus and re...

MU Reads guest lecturer discussed self-publishing, writing historical books
MU Reads guest lecturer discussed self-publishing, writing historical books
Marshall raises awareness for sexual violence with Denim Day
Marshall raises awareness for sexual violence with Denim Day