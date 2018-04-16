Marshall welcomes prospective students for Green and White Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Families from far and wide visited Marshall University to check out campus life and make decisions about where they want to attend college in the near future during Green and White Day Monday.

Green and White Day is all about learning about what Marshall has to offer, according to Ella Curry, the associate director of admissions for recruiting events and initiatives.

“Choosing a college or university is one of the most important decisions a person makes,” Curry said. “Green and White Day is a great way for prospective students to learn about Marshall and begin to picture themselves as Marshall students.”

Visiting families began the day by browsing some of the services provided by Marshall in the Memorial Student Center. The attendees then moved to the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse where they heard speeches from Matt Jarvis, SGA president, as well as Brandi Jacobs-Jones, the senior vice president of operations, and Cedric Gathings, the vice president of student affairs. The families also heard from speakers to gain information about admissions and financial aid.

After all the speeches, families were able to visit their prospective colleges to meet professors and current students.

Madison Hower, a senior in high school who plans to study computer information technology at Marshall next year, visited from Columbus, Ohio, to get a better view of what campus is really like.

“I really liked getting to talk to people in the science department,” Hower said. “We got to talk to the professors for the program I’m interested in, and it was just really nice.”

After the meet and greets, guests were given free range. The families had time to enjoy a meal from Harless Dining Hall or the Student Center and go on tours of the campus if they wanted, including visiting residence halls to get a glimpse of what it is like to live on campus.

Matthew Groves, a senior broadcasting major, helps with Green and White Day by doing campus tours and answering questions from visitors.

“I hope that they get the opportunity to see what a wonderful place Marshall really is,” Groves said. “Marshall is definitely somewhere that I consider to be my home away from home, and I hope they get the opportunity to do the same.”

