Volleyball tournament raises funds for Homes For Our Troops, Starkey Hearing Foundation

Alpha Sigma Phi’s and Delta Zeta’s fifth annual Spike for a Cause Volleyball Tournament raised roughly $1,800 for their philanthropies, Homes For Our Troops and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Alpha Chi Omega took home the trophy after defeating the Ballbusters in the final match at Alpha Sigma Phi’s and Delta Zeta’s fifth annual Spike for a Cause Volleyball Tournament. The event raised donations and awareness for the Homes For Our Troops organization and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Emilee Dearing, the vice president of philanthropy for Delta Zeta, said the event is also an opportunity for the Marshall community to show support for different organizations.

“I love everyone being able to get together,” Dearing said. “This is such a friendly competition, where not just fraternities and sororities come together, but different groups from Marshall come and show support, too.”

Dearing said the event raised roughly $1,800. This money will be divided evenly between Delta Zeta and Alpha Sigma Phi to go to their respective philanthropies, Home for our Troops and The Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Homes For Our Troops is an organization that gives support to veterans injured while deployed by building houses. The Starkey Hearing Foundation builds and dispenses hearing aids for people living in underdeveloped countries. The Starkey Hearing Foundation also provides after care to teach those in need how to use their devices.

Madalyn McCoy, a sophomore member of Alpha Chi Omega, said she had multiple reasons for enjoying the tournament besides winning.

“Well, I played volleyball in high school and loved it,” McCoy said. “It’s also just a really good cause to donate to, and I had fun playing with my sisters.”

Zach Chambers, the vice president of Alpha Sigma Phi, said the Greek community shows great support by competing in the tournament as well as donating to the cause.

“All of the sororities and many fraternities came out to play,” Chambers said. “Even the Greek organizations that couldn’t make it today showed so much support by helping us raise awareness and giving donations.”

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]