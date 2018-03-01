Dress for Success opens doors to public for March Madness Sale

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dress for Success River Cities, which is typically only open to clients, will be opening to the public this weekend for its March Madness Sale. The boutique will be holding sale events until Saturday, which allow the community to look through racks of new and gently used donation items such as pants, suits, dresses, blouses, shoes, accessories and more.

All items will be priced at $5 or less at today’s sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shoppers are invited to pay $10 for a shopping bag to stuff with the remaining sale items. Individuals may purchase more than one shopping bag.

Jessica Hudson, executive director for Dress for Success River Cities, said, “We are also excited about holding this sale in our new boutique location and providing the community with an opportunity to see firsthand what a gorgeous space they have helped us to provide for the women we serve.”

Likewise, intern Krislyn Holden, senior public relations major, said the sales are more than just buying things for a good price.

“(These sales) help purchase items that we may not receive through our donations,” Holden said. “It can be disheartening for both the staff and the clients when we can’t find something for them to wear for an interview or employment. When we can go and purchase an item or a client and give it to her, the transformation from discouragement to confidence is so rewarding.”

Dress for Success River Cities is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing support, professional attire and development tools. Since opening in 2007, the boutique has assisted over 3,000 women. All funds are raised locally and serve women in 13 counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Dress for Success River Cities is located at 541 9th Street in Huntington.

