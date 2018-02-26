Spike for a Cause Volleyball Tournament to benefit charities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Zeta will present the Spike for a Cause Volleyball Tournament starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at Huntington High School. Proceeds from the event will go towards Homes For Our Troops and The Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Students and members of the community are able to compete in a single-elimination volleyball tournament while raising money for different organizations. Teams of four or eight will play against each other until there is one team left standing.

Emilee Dearing, the vice president of philanthropy for Delta Zeta, said volleyball has been chosen for the fundraiser, because participants and viewers have said they enjoyed the tournament in the past.

“Everybody loves this event,” Dearing said. “Even if it isn’t one of the more popular events, everyone loves it and everyone has a good time.”

Each team is responsible for raising money for the cause in order to compete. There are currently 15 teams on the roster to compete. The teams are made up of different Greek organizations from Marshall as well as community teams.

This is the fifth year the organizations have worked together to coordinate the volleyball tournament. Last year, the fundraiser was able to produce roughly $1,600 for their respective philanthropies. This year, Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Zeta members said they hope to raise more.

Homes For Our Troops is an organization that works towards building homes for veterans injured during deployment. The Starkey Hearing Foundation is an organization that builds and provides hearing aids for those living in underdeveloped countries.

There will be concessions offered at the event. Two gift cards to Paula Vega Cakes will also be raffled off during the tournament.

Winners of the tournament will receive t-shirts as well as plaques.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]