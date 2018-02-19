The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under Editorial Cartoons, OPINION

Francis Scott Off-Key

February 19, 2018Leave a Comment

Seth Payne

Seth Payne

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Editorial Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon: West Virginia Gothic
Editorial Cartoon: West Virginia Gothic
Editorial Cartoon: Nice weather we’re having…
Editorial Cartoon: Nice weather we’re having…
Editorial Cartoon: The A-Team
Editorial Cartoon: The A-Team
Editorial Cartoon: Welcome to the dark side

...

Editorial Cartoon: Silencing Sen. Warren
Editorial Cartoon: Silencing Sen. Warren

Other stories filed under OPINION

EDITORIAL: W.Va. Legislature is failing the people its supposed to be serving

As West Virginians shout, state legislators cover their ears. As protestors march through the capital streets, our lawmakers turn a blind eye. West Vi...

LET ME BE FRANK: On Education
LET ME BE FRANK: On Education
Embracing empathy to overcome growing national apathy
Embracing empathy to overcome growing national apathy
EDITORIAL: House self-defense bill opens up a whole slew of concerns for W.V. universities

The West Virginia Legislature is currently circulating a bill that will force public universities in the state to allow concealed carry on campus with...

Political Evangelicalism v. Biblical Christianity: Remember the sojourner
Political Evangelicalism v. Biblical Christianity: Remember the sojourner
Navigate Right
Navigate Left