Marshall Athletics urges young girls to get involved in sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marshall University athletes encouraged girls ages 4 to 12 to participate in sports at the 21st annual Sweetheart Clinic Sunday, at which the girls learned and experienced some of the sports programs offered at Marshall.

“As athletes, we definitely should be giving back to the community, and by just getting the girls out here and participating with us, I think we’re doing that,” sophomore golfer Shelby Brauckmuller said.

The participating girls went to nine different stations for 20 minutes and were able to partake in the sports played by the female athletes at Marshall. The girls experienced golf, volleyball, tennis, softball, soccer, swimming, cheerleading, basketball and track while at the clinic.

“Having an event full of females and getting females into athletics is really big,” senior softball player Elicia D’Orazio said. “I know back home in Florida they do a lot of stuff like this, so seeing it done up here is really cool too.”

Along with free admission, participants received a free t-shirt, were involved in a pep rally led by Marshall cheerleaders, and went to a pizza party prior to the Women’s Basketball game.

“I think being an athlete you see how much support not only the parents have, but the kids have at games, so giving back to all of them is huge” D’Orazio said.

Courtney Andrews can be reached at andrews46[email protected]