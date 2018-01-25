The student news site of Marshall University

Marshall receives Purple Heart accreditation

Briana Murphy, ReporterJanuary 25, 2018Leave a Comment

Outside of Gullickson Hall Thursday morning, Marshall University was designated by the Military of the Purple Heart Order as a Purple Heart University. Marshall University is the first university in the state of West Virginia to receive this title.

The Purple Heart award is received by military veterans who have been wounded or killed while in battle. The award is strictly for veterans of combat and is the only award that is strictly for combat veterans.

MS4 Senior Cadet Joseph Clark of ROTC said, “It shows good moral support of our Nation’s fighting men and women.”

On Monday, Mayor Steve Williams announced that the city of Huntington is now a Purple Heart City. Being a Purple Heart City encourages businesses and institutions to become supporters of the Purple Heart Organization.

On Thursday, Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert read and signed a proclamation making the designation official for the university.

“This designation further solidifies Marshall’s commitment to be a university which is military friendly and one where we want to encourage veterans and active service personnel to feel at home,” Gilbert said in a press release. “I am proud of our Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, our ROTC program and the services they provide. As the first designated Purple Heart University in West Virginia, this has been a very special day for Marshall University.”

Marshall University joins West Virginia University-Parkersburg, the first community and technical college in the state to hold this designation.

Briana Murphy can be contacted at [email protected]

