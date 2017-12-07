The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under COLUMN, OPINION

Let Me Be Frank: On Christmas

Franklin Norton, Social Media ManagerDecember 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This week has been hard, stressful, overwhelming, tiring. I was actually caught on camera today sleeping on campus. It was a bad morning. I woke up late after only a few hours of sleep and took two exams. I was running so late I didn’t have time to defrost my car windows. I drove to school with my head out the window—I know, I know.

But after my exams, as I walked along campus, I heard the campus bells chime, which is not an unfamiliar sound as the clock strikes each hour. But today it was different, as a very familiar Christmas tune rang throughout the campus. I paused and smiled, and I saw others do the same. I saw people beaming with delight, as I’m sure some of them have had tough weeks too. This was a special moment for me.

There is just something special about Christmas. I know during the last couple of weeks, the world has seemed darker than normal. The news has been hard to watch. The world groans. But there is this familiar warmth and hope that comes this time of year that I think speaks to just about everyone. I have personally always wondered why it is that non-Christians celebrate Christmas, as the holiday is the celebration of the birth of Christ, but upon further reflection, I don’t think it’s strange at all.

The lyric, “the weary world rejoices,” has been captivating my thoughts lately. Though the world is dark, the lights of the Christmas tree illuminate my living room. Although the news is hard to hear, choirs still are singing songs of peace and joy and hope and love. I think at a core level, we all feel this expectant hope felt by people for centuries past. We are longing for the world to become good and kind and right, and the birth of Jesus is the fulfillment of this promised hope of a savior, the one to usher in peace and reconciliation. The weary world rejoices. The world in its darkness has glimpsed the light. Consider this hope this Christmas season.

Franklin Norton can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under COLUMN

ASK ALEX

My ex asks to hang out a lot. We’re on decent terms, but every time I finally hang out with him it ends up being a cryfest. I’ve pointed it out to...

Column: Homeless mocking reveals privilege

Every weekend, I work as a barista at a local coffee shop downtown. I love this job dearly, where I get to make coffee and meet incredible people. Som...

LET ME BE FRANK: On Matt Lauer
LET ME BE FRANK: On Matt Lauer
Trump’s New Natural Gas Deal: Good or Bad for WV?

President Trump announced a deal with China during his trip to Beijing. In particular, over $80 billion will be dedicated toward creating natural gas ...

LET ME BE FRANK: ON NOSTALGIA
LET ME BE FRANK: ON NOSTALGIA

Other stories filed under OPINION

Editorial: 2017: A year of self discovery for America

2017, a year that for many will be remembered as the year we all lost a little bit of our sanity but revealed much more about ourselves in the proce...

Editorial: State’s chances for progress could plummet at hands of Blankenship

If there’s one thing West Virginia has come to realize, it’s that we need progress—we need to move forward into the twenty-first century if we a...

ASK ALEX

My ex asks to hang out a lot. We’re on decent terms, but every time I finally hang out with him it ends up being a cryfest. I’ve pointed it out to...

Column: Homeless mocking reveals privilege

Every weekend, I work as a barista at a local coffee shop downtown. I love this job dearly, where I get to make coffee and meet incredible people. Som...

Editorial: Why you should care about net neutrality

Imagine paying extra to access the same Internet you’re using today. Imagine working on a research paper but being unable to access a website becaus...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • COLUMN

    ASK ALEX

  • COLUMN

    Column: Homeless mocking reveals privilege

  • Let Me Be Frank: On Christmas

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On Matt Lauer

  • COLUMN

    Trump’s New Natural Gas Deal: Good or Bad for WV?

  • Let Me Be Frank: On Christmas

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: ON NOSTALGIA

  • COLUMN

    Ask Alex: ‘Thoughts and prayers only go so far’

  • Let Me Be Frank: On Christmas

    COLUMN

    Let Me Be Frank: On International Students

  • COLUMN

    ASK ALEX: ABOUT LIFE

  • Let Me Be Frank: On Christmas

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: ON WAITING IN LINE

  • Let Me Be Frank: On Christmas

    COLUMN

    ASKING ALEX: MAKING TOUGH DECISIONS