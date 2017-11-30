Filed under NEWS

Women’s Exhibition to combat gender disparities in art and design industries

Marshall University Libraries has partnered with the School of Art & Design and the Women’s Center to launch a women’s exhibition, “Nevertheless, She Persisted,” that will be on display in Drinko Library at the beginning of the spring semester.

The exhibition is open to all women artists who have attended or are currently students, faculty and staff.

“The library is more than a warehouse of dead trees. We are a place to have civil conversations and a place to go for credible information,” Sabrina Thomas, instruction and reference librarian, said. “We’re a place to facilitate ideas, conversations and the growth of groups. We’re not just shelves. I want to facilitate a conversation about women in arts, and showcase the talented individuals in this area.”

Thomas said it is important to combat gender disparities in the art industry and said men often represent the majority in terms of demographics, salary and visual presence.

“We wanted to showcase women who are often overlooked and not given a chance to showcase their art,” Thomas said.

The exhibition will be held in the library, rather than the Visual Arts Center due to the vast amount of space available, and “it is a place to share ideas and opinions and connect them to the history sitting on these shelves,” Thomas said.

Those interested in submitting an entry may stop by the front desk at the Visual Arts Center, Circulatvion Desk at Drinko Library or the Women’s Center in Prichard Hall.

The artwork submitted must be ready to showcase and be complete for display. Submissions may include framed photographs, sculptures or other 3D artwork, paintings, and more.

Pieces will be judged Monday by jurors, Thomas; Heather Stark, art historian for the School of Art & Design; and Melissa Yungbluth, gallery director for the School of Art & Design.

Artists may drop off their artwork with an entry form Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1 in room 213A in Drinko Library from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Pamela Young can be contacted at [email protected]