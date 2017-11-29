Filed under NEWS

Herd Holiday brings Marshall community together for festive celebration

Marshall brought the community together Tuesday for their fourth annual Herd Holiday at the Memorial Student Center.

Rachel Sullivan, Campus Activities Board member, said Herd Holiday is a night where students, alumni and community can come together and celebrate the holiday, while also celebrating the Herd.

“Herd Holiday was actually an event started by CAB, but it became so successful that it has expanded to other organizations and it is now the amazing event that it is,” Sullivan said.

Different events took place throughout the building such as ornament-decorating, a gingerbread house contest, a fashion show displaying Marshall’s new merchandise, s’mores-making and musical entertainment.

Erica Wickham, CAB representative, said this event can help students catch a breathier since it’s close to finals week.

“I think it is definitely a fun and festive event for everyone to attend,” Wickham said. “It is a great way to take a break from studying for finals. It was insanely packed and I believe everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Sullivan said she thinks Herd Holiday is a special event that students should go to when they get the chance.

“Students should come because it is fun and it is a good way to interact with the community,” Sullivan said. “It is a sweet tradition that has a big meaning to Marshall.”

Alison Baldridge can be contacted at [email protected]