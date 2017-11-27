Filed under NEWS

Tea and Talk to promote inclusivity on campus

Marshall University students, faculty and staff will engage in conversation Thursday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall to promote an inclusive campus at Campus Tea and Talk: a Black and White Affair, sponsored by Marshall’s World Council.

Ellen Castro, graduate assistant for Intercultural Affairs, said, “With the current political climate, learning and understanding about individuals whose race, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, national of origin, immigration status and linguistic background are different from that of our own is so critical in order to create a truly inclusive, affirming and safe campus for all.”

Tea and Talk is an inclusive event “aimed to create the space for students, staff, and faculty to meet and engage in conversation with individuals from diverse sociocultural backgrounds,” according to Castro.

Maurice Cooley, associate vice president of Intercultural Affairs, emphasized the importance of taking the initiative in “sitting down with individuals of different backgrounds… who are different than you to talk to each other about one’s ideas and opinions.”

“Unique things often occur when people sit down and talk face to face about these things,” Cooley said. “It sounds so simple, but often times, we relate to one another more than we realize.”

The event is free and open to all students, faculty and staff. Business casual attire is encouraged for those attending. Sweet and savory snacks and light refreshments will be provided.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by emailing Ellen Castro at [email protected] with a name and where they’re are from or visiting http://www.marshall.edu/intercultural/world-council/teatalk.

Pamela Young can be contacted at [email protected]