INTO Center to offer third annual Holiday Hangout

In light of the upcoming holidays, INTO will have its third annual Holiday Hangout Friday 6:30-8:00 p.m. in the INTO Center for international students to learn and experience American holiday traditions.

“Part of my job for INTO is not only to get the INTO students involved on campus, but to help provide them with an American college experience,” INTO student engagement coordinator Kenneth Jones said. “With Christmas being a holiday that is widely celebrated in America but not all countries, I provide this program to help them gain a little of an “American holiday experience.”

Pizza and refreshments will be provided, as well as interactive holiday activities, such as Christmas stocking decorating, gingerbread house making and Christmas music.

There will also be a drawing for a surprise Christmas present for one student.

“I thought about some traditions that my family and friends have done in the past and helped combine them into this program, such as stocking decorating and gingerbread house competitions,” Jones said. “This will be the third year that we have had this event, and we plan on having it for the students every December.”

The event is free and open to all Marshall students, faculty and staff.

Pamela Young can be contacted at [email protected]