The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under NEWS, Showcase

Williams to vie for Congressional seat

Jared Casto, Executive EditorJuly 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Parthenon File Photo
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams addresses the substance abuse issue in Huntington at a Drug Forum at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced Tuesday his intention to run for the House of Representatives in the upcoming 2018 midterm election.

Williams, who has served as Huntington’s mayor since 2012, will run as a Democrat in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes 18 counties in the southernmost part of the state.

Williams is the fourth candidate to file for the race. Richard Ojeda of Logan County and Tri-State Transit Authority CEO Paul Davis of Cabell County intend to compete as Democrats, while West Virginia Del. Rupie Phillips of Logan County and Rick Snuffer of Raleigh County will  enter the race as Republicans.

Each will vie for the seat set to be vacated by Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins, who is stepping down to make a bid for the United States Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

As Huntinton mayor, Williams has taken on a leadership role, particularly during Huntington’s triumph in the America’s Best Communities contest earlier this year. Huntington beat out 350 other communities and was awarded  a $3 million grant to be invested in urban development as part of the Huntington Innovation Project.

Williams has also attacked the city’s opioid addiction problem head on, establishing the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy in 2014 to focus on prevention techniques, recovery options and law enforcement efforts to decrease drug trafficking in the area. Last year, Williams was named to a joint task force by the National League of Cities and the National Association of Counties to combat opioid addiction throughout the nation.

With his candidacy, Williams said he is hoping to bring the same level of comradary he feels he has brought to Huntington to the 3rd District and to the state as a whole.

“I want to bring that mindset and that vision to every community in the 3rd District and throughout West Virginia,” Williams said.

The mayor said in the release announcing his candidacy that “Congress is broken,” citing politicians “who care more about their political party than about what’s best for our people” as the chief reason.

“America can’t afford that approach any longer,” Williams said. “West Virginia certainly can’t.”

Jared Casto can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Tuition hike result of state’s higher education cuts
Tuition hike result of state’s higher education cuts
Grant for substance abuse intervention training renews as Huntington’s overdose rates lessen

Marshall University is joining the fight against Huntington’s devastating substance abuse epidemic. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services A...

Campus abuzz as new students arrive for orientation
Campus abuzz as new students arrive for orientation
World Changers work to change Huntington for the better
World Changers work to change Huntington for the better
Local residents go ‘Over the Edge’ for charity
Local residents go ‘Over the Edge’ for charity

Other stories filed under Showcase

Party on the Patio to feature authentic Reggae artist
Party on the Patio to feature authentic Reggae artist
Tuition hike result of state’s higher education cuts
Tuition hike result of state’s higher education cuts
Jarvis prepares talk on LGBTQ+ experience in WV
Jarvis prepares talk on LGBTQ+ experience in WV
Campus abuzz as new students arrive for orientation
Campus abuzz as new students arrive for orientation
World Changers work to change Huntington for the better
World Changers work to change Huntington for the better
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    LIFE

    Party on the Patio to feature authentic Reggae artist

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    NEWS

    Tuition hike result of state’s higher education cuts

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    LIFE

    Jarvis prepares talk on LGBTQ+ experience in WV

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    NEWS

    Campus abuzz as new students arrive for orientation

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    NEWS

    World Changers work to change Huntington for the better

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    NEWS

    Local residents go ‘Over the Edge’ for charity

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    LIFE

    Grindstone Coffeeology celebrates one year with big announcement

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    LIFE

    Strawberry Pie Week wraps up at Jim’s Restaurant

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    Showcase

    Eight Marshall athletic programs earn perfect NCAA academic progress rate scores

  • Williams to vie for Congressional seat

    LIFE

    Little time makes big difference