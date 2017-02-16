The student news site of Marshall University
NEWS

Police Blotter

Heather Barker, Reporter • February 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Larceny from Building

A student reported Feb. 15 while washing his hands in a Smith Hall bathroom, he had set his Samsung Galaxy on the sink. He then walked out of the bathroom, forgetting to pick up his phone. When he returned, he did not find the phone. There are no suspects.

Larceny

Feb. 13, an iPhone 7 was reported as being stolen on Dec. 15, 2016 from the Engineering Building on the third floor. There are no suspects.

Petit Larceny

Two iPads were reported stolen Feb. 8, but they were later found in the student’s home.

Heather Barker can be contacted at [email protected]

