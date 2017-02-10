Filed under NEWS

‘Spike for a Cause’ to raise funds for two charities

The Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and Delta Zeta Sorority chapters of Marshall University will launch their fifth annual fundraiser Saturday with “Spike for a Cause.”

Formerly named “Spike for a Cure,” the event was intended for Relay for Life. Since the change of focus in spring of 2014, the proceeds from “Spike for a Cause” are split among the chapters’ philanthropic organizations each year.

Philanthropy chair Alyssa Backenstoe said the event is challenging to organize, but the outcome is worth the effort.

“There may be a lot that goes into it, and sometimes it’s difficult to get everyone involved,” Backenstoe said, “but when we do purposeful things, it’s great to see hard work pay off.”

Delta Zeta’s portion of the funds will go towards their partnership with the Starkey Hearing Foundation and Alpha Sigma Phi will donate their portion to Homes for Our Troops.

Philanthropy chair and Vice President Killian Ellis said one of the fraternity’s core values is patriotism, and they want to raise awareness for the organization.

“This is the best way we can benefit [Homes for Our Troops],” Ellis said. “We really want to make a difference.”

Ellis is also the Alpha Sigma Phi chapter’s former president. He said his contribution in the Greek community was more than he anticipated, but he recognizes its importance.

“A lot of people don’t realize what all we’re doing,” Ellis said. “You know, we’re learning for the real world. It’s like a job, and I thoroughly enjoy it.”

Taylor Foster, Delta Zeta’s president and Greek Week chair, said she finds meaning in being involved with something “bigger than yourself.”

“No matter what letters you wear,” Foster said, “You won’t find the same sense of community anywhere else.”

The Huntington High School gym will open 9 a.m. Saturday morning for approximately ten pre-registered teams to check in. The event is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, Little Caesars, Charlie Granger’s and Goal Technical.

Winners of the single elimination tournament will receive “Spike for a Cause” T-shirts and a plaque.

