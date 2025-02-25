Panhellenic partners with Break Free for campus tampon drive

Break free is accepting unused and unopened tampons until Feb. 28. (Courtesy of Break Free)

Marshall University’s Panhellenic community is joining forces with student organization Break Free to collect feminine hygiene products for individuals in need throughout the campus and Huntington community.

Break Free, a student-led initiative focused on combating period poverty, saw an opportunity to collaborate with the Panhellenic Council to maximize outreach and support.

“Period poverty is a nationwide issue, but I see the effects personally in Huntington and at Marshall,” said Olivia Kingrey, freshman member of Break Free. “Many people in the area cannot afford pricey feminine hygiene products, causing them discomfort and shame.”

The partnership began when Kingrey reached out to the Panhellenic Council to propose the idea. Panhellenic leadership was immediately on board.

“Panhellenic is all about supporting and empowering women to realize their full potential,” said Emilie McNeil, the panhellenic vice president of philanthropy. “When Break Free reached out to us about partnering to help other women in need in the Marshall and Huntington community, I knew this would be an incredible opportunity for our Greek ladies to show our commitment to supporting all women.”

The council has taken several steps to promote the drive, ensuring strong participation from the Greek community.

“We currently have a flyer up on the Panhellenic Instagram with all the info you could need, such as what the drive is for, how you can support and the details of dropping off donations,” McNeil said.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with several sorority chapters actively contributing to the initiative.

“In just week one of collecting donations, I have received eleven boxes of tampons,” McNeil said. “Many other girls have reached out about their upcoming participation, so I have a feeling week two of donation collections will be even better.”

Break Free is ensuring any collected products reach those most in need by placing dispensers in easily accessible areas on campus.

“The dispensers that will be coming soon to the Commons bathrooms will be in the gender-neutral bathrooms on the first floor, accessible to all,” Kingrey said.

The collaboration between the Panhellenic Council and Break Free aligns with Panhellenic’s core values of philanthropy and service.

“Sorority life is all about helping to empower and support all women to help them achieve their full potential,” McNeil said. “The Panhellenic community is invested in benefitting all women, not just those involved in Greek Life; we all have a duty to serve one another.”

With the success of this initiative, Panhellenic sees potential for future collaborations with Break Free.

“We both have similar goals in helping women in the local area, and by working together, we can make an even bigger impact than originally on our own,” McNeil said.

Panhellenic encourages all students and organizations on campus to get involved by donating tampons or joining Break Free’s efforts through HerdLink.

The student organization that donates the most tampon boxes will be recognized with a product dispenser sponsored by their group on campus, social media shoutouts and a trophy.

“This tampon drive is an incredible way to showcase that even if we wear different letters, we are ultimately one Greek family,” McNeil said. “We can put our chapters aside and come together to support fellow women in need in our own area.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].






