Former President Donald Trump Indicted on 34 Charges

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4 in New York

Former President Donald Trump pled not guilty on Tuesday, April 4, after being indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, becoming the first American president to be arrested on charges.

The charges were presented by Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg last Thursday, March 30, marking the first time a sitting or former American president has been indicted.

The charges surround the former president’s use of the Trump Organization’s finances to fund an alleged hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in October 2016.

Prosecutors hope to have Daniels as a witness in their case.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is handling the case, has not issued a gag order. However, he advised “both sides to tamp down their language.”

Merchan also rejected requests for the arraignment to be televised.

The charges against Trump have drawn criticism from many Republican leaders nationwide.

The next in-person hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 4, 2023.