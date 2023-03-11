Herd Softball Increases Win Streak to Nine in Historic Fashion

Marshall Softball is on the verge of having the best 20-game start of any season in school history. The Herd took on the Ohio University Bobcats on Wednesday and won six to four.

Bub Feringa hit a ground ball in the first inning as sophomore Alex Coleman scored and Sydney Bickel advanced to third.

Emma Hoffner tripled to right center field for the Bobcats, and sophomore Laure Yuhas scored. The game was tied at the beginning of the third inning, making it anyone’s game.

Alex Coleman scored thanks again to a Bub Feringa hit to right field. Coleman led the herd with three stolen bases in the contest.

Rielly Lucas hit a home run in the fourth inning, allowing Camryn Michallas to score her first run on the day. Marshall sat with four points until the fifth inning.

In the fifth, the Herd battled the Bobcats, allowing them to score three times which tied up the ball game. Grace Chelemen retaliated with a triple to left field as Bub Feringa, and Alex Coleman scored again to close the game.

Marshall played Cleveland State in the first game of Thundering Herd March Madness. The game favored the Herd as they won nine to one in six innings.

Junior Catcher Autumn Owen had four runs batted in and three home runs. Owen hit her 11th homer of the season, putting her second in the nation.

Freshman pitcher Brianna Godfrey made her second career start, making her undefeated as a starting pitcher. The versatile play of Godfrey had an impact everywhere on the field, with one run off a hit from Alex Coleman and allowing just two hits and three strikeouts.

On March 10th, the Herd played Winthrop, winning eight to one. Senior pitcher Sydney Nester had nine strikeouts in the game, giving her 114, which ties her up with Alabama’s Pitcher for first in the nation.

Autumn Owen hit her 12th home run of the season, and Marshall had 10 hits making this the 11th time they have done so this season.

The Thundering Herd, March Madness tournament will be concluded after Marshall takes on Cleveland State at 11:00 a.m. before facing Rider at 1:00 p.m. at Dot Hicks Field.





