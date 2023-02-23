Medical School Dean Search Begins

The search for new deans of Marshall University continues as a national healthcare executive firm begins to look for the next dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

The search firm, Grant Cooper, is taking applications for the position through Mar. 6, 2023. The dean serves as the chief medical executive and leads the faculty and staff of the school in planning, securing resources,implementing and evaluating activities related to academic operations, research and outreach and the Marshall Health patient care programs.

Currently, Bobby L. Miller M.D. serves as the interim dean. Previously the vice dean of medical education, Miller has been serving as interim dean since June 2022.

A full profile may be viewed at www.jcesom.marshall.edu/dean-search and any questions regarding the process may be directed to Abby Walsh, senior associate at Grant Cooper, by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 314-686-0643.