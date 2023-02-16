SGA Helps With New Internship Opportunities

New internships and research opportunities could come to the College of Liberal Arts in the near future because of a resolution proposed by the Student Government Association.

“If you are political science major, most people just assume you are going to law school,” interim senator Savannah Harding said. “But there’s obviously other careers out there that we just don’t know about because we’re not told about them.”

While these internships and research opportunities would be marketed towards students majoring in a liberal arts major, the internships would also be open to students getting a minor in a liberal arts degree.

“We just want there to be options for us,” senator Makena Rauch said. “Because one thing about COLA is you can go into anything, but also that’s the problem because students don’t know what their options are.”

Harding and Rauch are hoping to bring opportunities or students who cannot leave home, commute or do not have the funds to take a summer internship in a different state.

“There’s not a lot of internships in the Huntington area that people have shown they want, so we want local people to come to us and have internships students would be interested in,” Rauch said.

While no set internship or research opportunities have been announced, Rauch and Harding have been working with the Alumni Association and Dr. Robert Bookwalter, the dean of the College of Liberal Arts.