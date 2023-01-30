Two Marshall Swimmers Receive Week Awards

Two members of the Marshall swim team received Missouri Valley Conference awards for their performances in a dual meet last weekend.

Paige Banton and Mia McBride received honors on Jan. 25 after a team victory against Duquesne.

After winning seven events during the meet, Banton was named MVC Swimmer of the Week. She placed first as a member of the 400 Medley Relay and also broke the record time with her team, clocking in a 1:01.69 time. She finished first in the 100 Individual Medley (57.36), which places her second in the MVC for that event. She put up another record-breaking time in the 50 Breastroke with a personal record that also put her in second place in the MVC. She also finished first in the 200 Medley relay, the 100 and 200 Breastroke, and the 200 IM with a season-best of 2:08.16.

McBride earned the title MVC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. She put up five first-place finishes against Duquesne and started the meet, breaking the pool record as the first swimmer in the 400 Medley Relay. She then finished first in the 50 Freestyle and 50 Backstroke. Her time in the 50 Backstroke (25.82) put her in third in the MVC. She placed first in the 200 Medley Relay and the 100 Backstroke on Saturday.

The team, including Banton and McBride, will make their way to Iowa City, Iowa, for the Missouri Valley Conference Championships on Feb. 15 – 18.