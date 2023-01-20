Marshall and WVSU Receive Funds for Cyber Security Center

Marshall, along with West Virginia State University, has received $1.5 million to ground a Cyber Security Center for critical infrastructure. Both universities will use the funds to establish the laboratory centers on their campuses, both physically and online.

The funds were given to house further research into the critical infrastructure issues that are present in West Virginia. The laboratory institutions will also facilitate proper training for critical infrastructure operators in the cyber security field.

Professor and chair of Marshall’s Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering, Dr. Paulus Wahjudi, will serve as the site director on Marshall’s campus. Additionally, Dr. David Dampier, dean of Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, will serve as the principal investigator for the grant proposal. Dampier also holds the title of director of Marshall’s Institute for Cyber Security.

Wahjudi expressed his eagerness about the future in a Marshall University News press release, saying, “We are excited to join with WVSU in providing the capability to train existing and future cyber security professionals to be able to better defend critical infrastructure.”

West Virginia State University faculty will also hold roles with the project. Dr. Naveed Zaman, dean of WVSU’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, will serve as the administrative lead. Likewise, Dr. Ali Alsinayyid and Dr. Hang Wu, both assistant professors of computer science, will serve as faculty researchers. Professor of mathematics Dr. Michael Anderson will provide technical support.

“I look forward to working with Dean Dampier and the MU team to make it a success for both institutions and the state of West Virginia” Zaman said.

This partnership between Marshall and WVSU strives to make a brighter path for those in the field of cyber security.