Women’s Basketball Cruises to Victory Over West Virginia Wesleyan

The visiting Bobcats of West Virginia Wesleyan scored a measly five points in the 4th quarter as Marshall women’s basketball completed a rout.

After losing a battle at Purdue last week, Marshall’s first win of the season was a dominant four-quarter showcase in front of a Cam Henderson Center home crowd. A 30-point first quarter from the Herd set the tone and put Wesleyan in a 21-point hole early. It was smooth sailing for the home squad for the rest of the evening.

A three-pointer barrage from Marshall in the first quarter, racking up eight triples, fueled the early downpour of points. Abby Beeman led Marshall in points on Tuesday night, putting up 15 points.

Rather even competition in the second and third quarters kept the score from getting more out of hand, but Marshall prevented the Bobcats from scoring a single point from the field in the final 9:30 of the game.

Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper said, “There’s good in there, and I think it’s also a group that understands we have a long way to go to hit where we are actually capable of playing” in the post-game presser.

Marshall is back in action on Monday to begin a three-day tournament in Savannah, Georgia, where the Herd will be playing three games in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic. Tip-off for game one is set for 7:00 p.m. against UT Martin on Monday.





