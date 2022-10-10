Georgia State Takes Down Marshall Women’s Soccer

The scoring drought for Marshall women’s soccer continued Sunday afternoon, with Georgia State topping the Herd by 1-0. A foul-ridden effort from Marshall summed up the game’s tone, with Marshall racking up 13 fouls compared to only five at Georgia State’s expense.

Only one goal was needed to beat Marshall for the second straight week, and the women in green have failed to find the net for three games now. The Panthers of Georgia State found the back of the net in the 21st minute, courtesy of Elena Diaz. That goal would be enough to topple Marshall.

Despite solid defensive efforts lately, the absence of scoring has kept Marshall from having a chance to win. Marshall women’s soccer head coach Michael Swan mentioned that “we had some good opportunities,” but opportunity does not always succeed when the team does not capitalize. A second straight loss and three games since its last victory have led to some frustration, with Swan also pointing out the obvious; “We’ve got to find a way to get on the score sheet again.”

Marshall had a handful of chances to score Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, with the second half of the game featuring multiple shots on goal, yet none of the four found the paydirt. Goalkeeper for the Herd, Alexis Wolgemuth, saved six of the seven shots on goal from the opposing Panthers, only allowing one goal, which made the difference in the match. Success on the pitch for Marshall women’s soccer is eluding the team, but the season is not over yet.

After the loss Sunday, Marshall is sitting at 2-8-3, with a return to action in Huntington coming up against James Madison on Friday. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7 p.m.