Women’s Soccer Falls Late to Georgia Southern

For 80 minutes, Marshall women’s soccer held a tight defensive ship, tied scoreless with Georgia Southern. The waning minutes of Thursday’s matchup was disastrous, however, turning what could’ve been a tie into a 2-0 loss.

Marshall outshot the Eagles 13-12 in the losing effort, led by three shots from Morgan White. The shots weren’t falling for the Herd, which has now failed to score a goal in two straight games.

Statistically, for the night, Marshall goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth had two saves, yet it wasn’t enough to stop the two Georgia Southern goals scored by Emma Armstrong and Elis Nemtsov, respectively.

Marshall head coach Michael Swan wasn’t too pleased after another losing effort, mentioning, “we’ve got to regroup, watch the film, and see what we’ve got to do to do better.” Swan also emphasized watching film in the future, looking to find ways to start winning more.

Looking forward, Marshall, which now sits at a record of 2-7-3, will be hitting the road for a date with Georgia State in Atlanta on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.



