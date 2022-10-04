Alpha Sigma Phi Hosts “Pie a Sig” Event

Alpha Sigma Phi’s “Pie a Sig” is back after Marshall returns to normal after two years.

The event’s purpose was to raise money for the fraternity’s main philanthropy: Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN), a network that is anti-sexual violence. RAINN also has programs to help prevent sexual violence, help survivors and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We are just doing a philanthropy event for RAINN, who is our main one. We are a part of Alpha Sig, and its ‘Pie a Sig’ [is] just a small event to raise money,” Noah Dunmore, vice president of ritual traditions, said. “We do a lot of them throughout the year, and Alpha Sigma Fry is coming up at the end of the month, which is our biggest one.”

The event, which took place beside the fountain near the Memorial Student Center, allowed students to pay three dollars to pie an Alpha Sig member in the face with a Styrofoam plate full of whipped cream.

The students got to pick who they wanted to pie, so they mostly picked their friends.

If the whipped cream was not messy enough, the person pie-ing the member could pay an extra dollar to add other toppings. Those toppings included caramel syrup, chocolate syrup and sprinkles.

Students who opted to just go with the whipped cream created a mess because it flung everywhere after the impact on the person’s face. When the syrups and sprinkles were added, it made the mess more prominent.

One member was pied five times, making his hair and face sticky from the whipped cream and syrups, which left a puddle behind on the trash bag they used to contain the mess.

Another student pied two members and used so much force she broke the plates in half, making the mess go onto the ground and the pole behind the chair.

This event is one of their lesser-known events, the last one happening in the Fall of 2019.

“This is our ‘Pie an Alpha Sig’ fundraiser; we did this my freshman year, but in 2019 since COVID happened, [we] really haven’t been able to do it,” Chase Workman, president of Alpha Sigma Phi, said.

Workman also added that this event was successful in the past, and he wanted to do it again. He also said that Alpha Sigma Phi tries every year to raise at least twenty dollars for each brother for each philanthropy.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the amount the fraternity intends to raise for it’s philanthrophy, it is $20 per brother, not $20 total.