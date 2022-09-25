Herd Women’s Soccer Falters at Arkansas State

Marshall women’s soccer woes continued Thursday night, facing a crushing loss to Arkansas State by a score of 3-2. The Herd kept up with the attacks of the hosting team for the first half, including two early saves.

However, Marshall only kept A-State scoreless for 12 minutes, as Darby Stotts knocked a goal in for the Red Wolves.

Throughout the match, Marshall’s defensive efforts paid off and limited what could’ve been a very aggressive onslaught from A-State.

Exchanging goals throughout the second half, the teams were tied at two goals apiece. The game rolled along with the Red Wolves putting nine total shots on goal for the night, compared to four for Marshall.

The heartbreak came in the 86th minute of a grueling match when ASU’s Emma Riley sealed the deal and sent Marshall packing back to Huntington.

Marshall now sits at an abysmal 1-6 record through the first seven games, losing six straight after winning the season opener. However, things don’t get much easier from here, as Marshall now looks to Appalachian State, back home at Hoops Family Field at 1 p.m. this Sunday.





