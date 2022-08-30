Op-Ed: Greek Life is for Everyone

You may have seen us tabling on campus recently and thought to yourself, “What is panhellenic?”

The Panhellenic Conference is the governing body of 26 NPC sororities, Marshall being home to four – Alpha Xi Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Zeta, and Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Fraternity and sorority life at Marshall is a great way to make friends and social connections on campus, as well as help women become more involved in extracurriculars. Another benefit to being a part of the panhellenic community is that it holds you accountable to be the best student you can be.

Most women think of a sorority and cannot seem to correlate that type of stereotype to themselves. However, one of the best parts of our panhellenic council is that they have gone above and beyond to promote inclusiveness and diversity to make it known that Greek Life is for everyone.

Fraternity and sorority life at Marshall is for every kind of student – and provide more than what many expect when they think of Greek Life.

The four NPC chapters at Marshall University come together to complete community service events, help sisters grow as individuals and leaders, and promote a welcoming environment for all women of the Panhellenic community.

Those who may be interested in joining a sorority can attend any of these events to learn about fraternity and sorority life themselves. Before signing up please join us in these upcoming events.

Wednesday, Aug. 31 – Panhellenic and MUPD self-defense class at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the student center.

Thursday, Sept. 8 – Sorority 102 at 6 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the student center.

Formal Recruitment Week – September 14- 18.

These events will introduce you to more young women interested in recruitment, as well as introduce you to Marshall’s panhellenic executive board. We would love to meet you and show you how Greek Life transforms your college experience in the best way possible.

Find your home away from home and go Greek!

Lauren Wright is a senior studying Political Science and English and is a member of an NPC sorority, as well as a member of John Marshall Emerging Leaders. She serves as the panhellenic vice president of recruitment and vice president of the Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honors society.