Bolly’s Bets Looks at College Football Week 0

Now as we hit the end of August there are tell-tale signs that fall is on the way- the days get shorter, the temperature slowly starts to drop, and most importantly… college football week 0. Now let’s get into this weekend’s very slim slate:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

By far the most high-profile game this weekend, these two Big Ten teams will match up in Dublin, Ireland. The sportsbooks gave Nebraska an opening line of -12.5 and I absolutely hate it. Nebraska has 16 new transferred- including a new QB- and a new offensive coordinator. Add that to the fact that the team is traveling 10 plus hours and you have a strategy for a bumpy start out of the gate. Now I’m not saying Nebraska gets upset here, but 4 of the last 5 meetings between the two teams have been decided by 8 or less points. Northwestern is trying to prove they are not the last place team from last year and for that reason I like Northwestern +12.5.

Illinois vs Wyoming

Wyoming opens up their season playing their first Power 5 opponent since their opener in 2019. Wyoming has been killed by the transfer portal losing multiple big-time weapons on the offensive side of the ball including their top RB, QB, and 4 of their 5 offensive linemen. Illinois showed potential by knocking off Penn State and Minnesota last year. In this matchup, I like Illinois -10.

Charlotte vs FAU

I threw this game in here for nostalgia as two former Conference USA rivals of Marshall square off. Both FAU and Charlotte narrowly missed Bowl eligibility as they stumbled at the finish line- both ending the season losing 4 of their last 5. In this game it comes down to FAU is returning 8 of their 11 starters on offense. I think that FAU is more sound on defense and will be able to control the Charlotte attack. In this matchup, I like FUA -7.

Zach Bollinger is the co-host of the Fratletes podcast.

**Only bet what you are comfortable losing and always gamble responsibly.** If you or someone you love struggles with gambling addiction please call 1-800-GAMBLER





