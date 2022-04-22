Griffiths and Tatum Inaugurated SGA President and Vice President
This afternoon, Isabella Griffiths and Walker Tatum were inaugurated as Student Government Association President and Vice President, succeeding Alyssa Parks. The event included speeches from Griffiths and Tatum, as well as university president Brad D. Smith, vice president of student affairs Maurice Cooley and others.
Griffiths had previously served as vice president with former president Parks and her term as president will last one year.