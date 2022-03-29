National Collegiate Recovery and Save a Life Day Hosted with Huntington High

Marshall University will partner with Huntington High School Honors Program to assist in celebrating Save a Life Day and hosting National Collegiate Recovery Day.

“We are partnering with Huntington High School Honors program and their senior project. We will act as recovery coaches on site, doing naloxone training and distribution that day,” Rebecca Tomblin, peer recovery support specialist with Marshall, said.

Tomblin said the most important aspect for anyone attending is how to save a life, how to use naloxone and how to recognize an opioid overdose and especially the partnership with Marshall.

“I feel it’s very good for Marshall because not a lot of high schools are allowing this training to happen. So, this is definitely a step forward in supporting their senior project,” Tomblin said.

Tomblin also expressed the importance of the National Collegiate Recovery Day event on campus at the Memorial Student Center Plaza.

“The significance of the recovery day itself is to surround the program and express how important it is to have that support program on campus for individual’s that could be in recovery or knows someone being affected by substance abuse disorder,” Tomblin said.

Tomblin also said the event will have a variety of activities for people to get involved in and enjoy the day.

“We will have catering. T-shirts will also be a part of a giveaway. We will have corn hole, bad Minton and other outdoor games and a greeting to be read from President Smith. Some of the participants attending include Prestera, Lincoln County Outreach, Office of Drug Control Policy, MU Wellness Center etc.,” Tomblin said.

Save a Life Day with Huntington High will occur Apr. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The National Collegiate Recovery Day event will take place Apr. 12 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marshall.