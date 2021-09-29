Step Shows Are Back At Marshall

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life will be collaborating with Campus Activities Board and Student Affairs at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Keith Albee Theatre.

The event will be “a step show like no other,” according to Corey Cunningham, Coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“We have had step shows in the past at Marshall, and they have been a big part of Marshall and it’s culture, but we have not had one in a while,” Cunningham, a member of the Alpha Delta Beta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, said.

“We want to make it not only for members of NPHC (National Pan Hellenic Council), who will be the pinnacle of the step show, but we want this to be a community event that everyone can go to –one that alumni will feel comfortable going to as well as our student organizations feeling like they belong there, and on top of that, just our historically Black Greek letter organizations feeling like they have a place where they can showcase not only their talents but their organizations.”

Marshall has not hosted a step show in over four years, and will be reintroducing stepping to this campus.

“We have realized that we have not had a step show in several years, it’s been too many years, so this year, Marshall University is very intentional about investing in our historically Black fraternities and sororities and investing in the step show with lots of funding,” Andy Hermansdorfer, director of student involvement and leadership said.

“The funding goes to our main hip-hop act, Tag Team, and our comedian, Corey Rodrigues, as well as the lights, stage and sound that will be used. People will remember this for the rest of their lives.”

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said students of all backgrounds are welcome.

“This will be the best step show ever conducted at Marshall University,” Hermansdorfer said. “No one will exit the building when it’s over thinking that they had a horrible time -it will be one of the best times and one of the best step shows that people have seen in a very long time.”

Mel Thomas, graduate assistant for the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and former president of IFC (Inter-fraternity Council) Fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi, said he is looking forward to the event and appreciating the new perspective of Black Greek letter organizations have to offer.

“I believe we are all one in the same, and to see someone else’s point of view, we realize how much more common and we have and how we can come together to appreciate what makes us different,” Thomas said.

“I encourage [white Greek students] to come out and see a different community and how we strive for different values but it all coincides with one another.”

Thomas said there will be giveaways throughout the show, as well as the announcement of the winner of Thunder Cup.

“We are bringing back representation that we have not seen around Marshall’s campus in a very long time, so I think if you want to see something different that you have not seen in Huntington, the step show is definitely where you need to be,” Thomas said.