Marshall University closed for holiday weekend
Marshall University will be closed on Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5, in observance of Juneteenth and Independence Day, respectively.
Last month, Gov. Jim Justice declared Friday, June 18, a holiday for all West Virginia public employees. Marshall opted to observe the holiday on Friday, July 2, in conjunction with the already-scheduled Independence Day holiday.
The university will close at the end of business on Thursday, July 1, and will reopen the morning of Tuesday, July 6.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.