Herd+Reads

Omen of Stones by Casey Bond

Genre: Young adult royalty fairy tales & folklore; fantasy

Spirit and stone. Song and Sky. Fate and Future all align.

Casey Bond takes readers on a magical journey of secrets, lies, and self-discovery with Omen of Stones.

While Omen of Stones can possibly be read as a standalone without much issue, it is the sequel to When Wishes Bleed. Omen of Stones follows the story of the son of Sable from When Wishes Bleed.

Omen does not know where she comes from or why she has such a connection with the stones, but it is who she is. River, the prince, who has been sheltered for his protection has started to discover he takes after his mother with witchy powers.

Both start hearing Fate in a way they have never heard anything else. Strong and loud, the calling outweighs everything else.

River follows Fate’s call and is faced with a life-altering situation of death by purists or salvation from a mysterious girl.

The two go on a journey to discover who Omen truly is, save River’s kingdom and to discover why the pair feel stronger when together, all while gaining better footing on their own abilities.

Bond paints a tangible picture that makes the reader almost feel as if they were standing with the characters. Her descriptions are just enough to give readers a vivid visual without being too much.

Not only does Bond give us an adventurous journey with the characters, she gives just enough romance to appease the romance seekers, but does not go overboard to the point non-romance readers will be turned off.

The story is unique and unlike anything I’ve read before, an intriguing fantasy world full of adventure.

Bond takes creative worlds to a new level with this series.

A magically phenomenal tale with a bewitching modern spin. A highly recommended read for readers who love fantasy, adventure and/or magical stories.

Casey Bond lives in West Virginia with her husband and their two beautiful daughters. Her favorite books are the ones that contain magical worlds and flawed characters she would want to hang out with. Most days of the week, she writes young adult fantasy and paranormal fiction, letting her imaginary friends spill onto the blank page

