Editor Picks: Podcasts

home. made.

This is a fairly new seriess with only six episodes, but all are unique and pull you in from the start. I discovered this podcast from another podcast and was sucked in immediatly. I did not listen in order, but started with The Man and The Mountain, an intriguing story about a man who refused to evacuate his home when Mt. St. Helens threatened to erupt.

Each episode revolves around a new person, family or instance of what makes somewhere, something or someone home. Each episode leaves you inspired, humled and/or in awe.

Consider This from NPR

Admittedly, I do not keep up with national news as much as I should. However, this podcast is not only helps keep me semi-up-to-date, it gives fresh perspective on things you do not generally think about. It is also to the point and I can listen to it on a short commute.

Brittany Hively, Executive Editor