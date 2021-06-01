Local Mexican restaurant puts students first

Of the many dining options nearby Marshall’s campus, El Ranchito is one of the closest and is a hotspot for students.

“There are so many good reasons to come to El Ranch,” Josh Whisman, an employee at El Ranchito, said. “We have different specials every single day of the week, but for Marshall students we do 20% off every day for lunch.”

Whisman said lunch at El Ranchito lasts until 4 p.m.

“On Taco Tuesday, we offer tacos for only one dollar,” Whisman said. “It is just something different every day and it is a good atmosphere where everybody wants to go.”

Whisman said many of their customers are students from Marshall that walk to the restaurant due to its convenience and proximity to campus.

“We are close, we are easily accessible, and we try to cater to the students as best we can,” Whisman said.

Maggie Klug, a sophomore business student, said she likes how close El Ranchito is to campus.