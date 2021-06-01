Abbey Shae Cakes

“I started making Macarons as a side hobby to relieve some stress during school. Every time I would come back home, friends and family would ask if they could order some. It was a very finicky treat to master, but I loved how unique and versatile it was,” said Abbey Kimball, owner of Abbey Shae Bakes.

In 2018, Kimball began her small business journey. She started hosting pop-up events with tables and decorations to sell her Macarons before she purchased a food truck to sell her cookies at various events in the community. The decision to open her own food truck when she came back to West Virginia from her college time at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Food trucks were becoming a big deal in Nashville, and I thought it was a great idea to start off small and see if this would be something I’d like to continue to pursue,” said Kimball. “It was mainly a low overhead thing, but it became more of a unique business model for our area.”

Kimball started baking when she was in high school and was drawn to baked goods when she traveled. Her freshman year of high school, she received her first Kitchen Aid from her boyfriend, and she still bakes with it now. She and her boyfriend are also still together today.

“I do all of the baking myself but really couldn’t get by without my family, friends, and employees,” said Kimball. “Even though my business has my name on it, it’s really been shaped by a collective. They’ve helped me in every aspect and continue to add to the brand.”

She always knew she wanted to have a business of her own but was not sure what kind of business she was going to run.

She said she loves the freedom of having her own business and is thankful for all those who support Abbey Shae Bakes.

“I’m not 100 percent sure I could see myself doing something else so that’s a big motivator,” said Kimball. She has a background in music and says that baking was another creative outlet to learn and create and share that with others. She is proud of what she has created and says that sharing this with the community is one of her favorite parts of owning a small business.

“I love seeing people post pictures with a smile on their face next to our truck, or to let me know how much it made their day,” said Kimball. “Anything that can take someone out of the mundane routine is really important. It’s special that I am able to be a part of that.”

Kimball’s Macaron flavors change throughout the seasons. She said she is always trying new ideas and flavors, but her current favorite flavor is the Cookie Dough Macaron.

“It is basically edible cookie dough sandwiched between two chewy and crunchy cookies. My favorite thing to do is to take a traditional treat and put an Americanized spin to it,” said Kimball.

Due to COVID-19, her hours have been different, as well as the places that she goes. The Abbey Shae Bakes truck has currently been parking at the Pottery Place in Pullman Square on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. Before, the truck would travel to festivals and events in the area, but they have mostly been stationary due to the pandemic and less events.

Kimball hopes to grow Abbey Shae Bakes in the future in the Huntington Tri-State area and expand to new areas as well.

“We sellout quickly at times, so we are working on upping our production and possibly being out at more than one place at a time,” said Kimball.

Kimball updates the Abbey Shae Bakes Instagram and Facebook pages on when and where the truck is parked. She said they will be out this holiday seasonal with all their Winter and seasonal flavors.

