Panhellinic Council host virtual karaoke night

This past school year has dealt many hardships for all students. To provide Greek life students with some stress relief, Marshall University’s Panhellenic Council and Interfraternity Council’s executive board organized their first virtual karaoke night. This will help unify students in Greek life and give them an opportunity to get together and have fun.

Sydney Whitman has been the PHC delegate for Alpha Xi Delta for the current spring semester, and she has helped arrange the event.

“This whole semester has been difficult for college students in general especially dealing with the social aspect that Greek life and college life typically offers. So, we all thought that this event could bring about some Greek unity to have some fun and listen to karaoke in a safe manner,” Whitman said.

Since groups larger than 25 are not permitted to gather, members of Greek life were able to join the virtual karaoke night via Zoom. They had the opportunity to listen to music and request specific songs they wanted to hear. Seth Jude, Vice President of Alpha Sigma Phi, attended the event.

“The ability to sit together amongst various members and listen to music we all enjoy was an effective way to bring us all together. Given the circumstances, a Zoom karaoke was the closest we could get to a normal event,” Jude said.

Greek life is commonly involved in significant community service events for the members to collaborate with the other organizations on campus. Members have not had the opportunity to showcase their unity and involvement on campus this school year, which inspired this event for students in Greek life to join together.

“PHC and IFC’s programming Vice President’s Sydni Pierce, Rhys Shamblin, and our Fraternity and Sorority Life Coordinator Corey Cunningham came up with this awesome idea,” Whitman said. “This school year, the Greek community hasn’t been able to get together and execute major events and community service opportunities that normally would occur. With that being said, we are hoping to get together next semester and show our campus what Greek unity is all about and all of the service opportunities that we have to offer for our community and our campus.”

