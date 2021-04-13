Jim’s strawberry pie week

Award-winning Huntington staple, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti, will once again cease their Strawberry Pie Week tradition, in concern for customer safety.

The tradition started by previous owner Bunny Gray using his employee’s strawberry garden to bake a few pies a week. Ten years ago, Jim’s strawberry pie began to grow in business and caused them to sell 3,000 to 4,000 slices a week.

“The last year we were able to run it like normal was in 2019, where we sold 11,600 slices in six days,” Bradley Tweel, general manager, said. “It is something we are known for, and unfortunately, with the pandemic we are unable to host strawberry pie week this year — considering how packed we get during the event.”

The business is not hosting Strawberry Pie Week this year; however, they are doing something a little different.

“Starting April 13 to April 24 if you come in to eat — either dine- in or carryout — and you fill out a sheet of paper with your name and number by the cash register, we are doing a drawing for our strawberry pies,” Tweel said. “Starting May 4 through 7, we are going to give away ten pies a day for four days with that drawing.”

Social distancing is key in the midst of COVID, and this is where the problem could stem.

“Social distancing is still a big restriction for us. Even though the governor has given permission to serve at full capacity, we’re trying to keep it at around 60% capacity,” Tweel said. “You’re supposed to have six feet in between everyone, and if you’ve ever been in the restaurant during that week, you know there’s about six inches and no social distancing.”

Traditions remain at Jim’s and are continuing to serve the same specialties to the community since the restaurant opened for business. Students at Marshall University who spend over $7 at Jim’s can receive a free piece of coconut, chocolate or apple pie showing their student I.D.

